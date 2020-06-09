Advertisement

Turning over a new leaf: Pike Central welcomes two new basketball coaches

By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last season, the Pike Central Hawks did not end there as they would have liked, with the girls’ team finishing 13-16, and the boys’ team ending their season 8-21.

The school announced two new head basketball coaches, who are looking to make some changes.

“Getting the numbers back up, giving them confidence, giving them some encouragement. Hopefully, we can get them back in here and put a love back for the game of basketball,” said Girls’ Head Coach Denise Campbell.

“There needs to be a new life and energy injected into this program I think the pieces are in place you got the support you’ve got the talent around to do that,” said Boys’ Head Coach Robert Amis.

Campbell came from East Ride, finishing her last season of 11-year tenure, 6-20.

“They were a special bunch all, my teams that I’ve had there. You know I had moments the other day packing that I just broke down in tears because there’s so many great memories. They will always have a special place in my heart,” added Campbell.

Amis, coming from Greenup County, finishing his season 17-5.

“My point guard led the state in assists and my one kid Rodrell Dryden lead the state in rebounding and both of them have signed to play the next level. We had things trending upward and all that,” added Amis.

They’re both looking forward to a fresh start, with a new group of kids and staff.

“I want them to get to know me and teach them a little bit about the game of basketball and actually about life because you can learn a whole lot through it,” said Campbell.

“To hang banners for district and region championships. That goes a long way. I mean I know that was a dream I had as a player. I’m just looking forward to putting my stamp on something,” added Amis.

