Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A few stray rain chances are possible this afternoon, but we should dry out by the early evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

For your Wednesday, a cold front will move into the mountains bringing strong to severe storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will start to move in around 3 p.m. and likely last until about 10 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the mountains in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) on the severe weather scale. A portion of the Big Sandy Region is in a slight risk (2 out of 5) on the severe weather scale. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. The hail and tornado threat are low but there is still a small threat, so keep the WYMT Weather App handy. After the front moves through, temperatures will cool off until the upper 50s to lower 60s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

After the cold front moves out of here, dry weather and cooler temperatures return to the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine both days.

This weekend’s forecast is looking awesome. The sunshine and drier trend continues. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50. It’ll be a very comfortable weekend!

80s look to return for the new workweek with mostly dry conditions. We could see a few scattered rain chances return. More on that later.

