Rep. Robert Goforth appears in court for Laurel County hearing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state representative Robert Goforth was back in court Tuesday morning.

He’s facing domestic violence charges stemming from an incident involving his wife back in April.

According to police reports, his wife said Goforth tried to tie her up several times, hit her on the forehead and tried to strangle her with an ethernet cord. All this while their three children were inside the home.

In 2019, the General Assembly voted to upgrade strangulation to a felony offense, defining as a crime of domestic or dating violence. Goforth, a Republican representative from Laurel County, helped pass the bill.

Goforth’s wife joined him in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that police are still processing evidence in Frankfort but were unable to specify what that evidence is. Goforth’s bond was also kept at $25,000.

Goforth was voted into the house in 2018 and has since run for governor against Matt Bevin in the 2019 primary. He will seek reelection in Kentucky’s general election in November as he is running unopposed in the June 23 primary election.

Several lawmakers including Kentucky Democratic Party spokeswoman Marisa McNee called for Goforth to resign.

His next hearing is scheduled for August 4.

