Local group hands out 100,000 meals to children this year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cowan Community Action Group partners with Cane Kitchen for a summer food service program in Whitesburg. The program benefits children 18 years old and younger.

Tuesday afternoon, cars formed a line at Cane Kitchen’s set up, waiting to be checked in.

“It provides food to the youth. It takes the burden off the families and give some work to our community members," said Valerie Horn with the program’s community engagement.

Throughout the day, cars drove through picking up meal kits.

“The folks that are driving by here today pick up ingredients to make seven breakfast and seven lunches for the week,“ Horn added.

In a normal meal kit, they have items such as celery, cheese, cucumbers, turkey and bananas. After picking up that kit, they drive to the next station to pick up items like bread and canned goods.

“In the bag, we have celery, cheese, cucumbers and we have turkey along with some bananas."

The goal is to fill a local need, which has been made clear this year as Tuesday marked their 100,000 meal given out.

“We hope that this site serves as a model for the rest of the state. If we can pull this off and Letcher County Kentucky I think that other counties can rise to the challenge and punch above the white class just like they’re doing here in eastern Kentucky," said Ryan Quarles, Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture

This is the fifth year for the summer food service program.

