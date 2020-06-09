KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

7C-8C-4D-3H-10S

(7C, 8C, 4D, 3H, 10S)

10-20-21-24, Cash Ball: 16

(ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four; Cash Ball: sixteen)

26-29-31-34-40, Lucky Ball: 1

(twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

8-3-8-0

(eight, three, eight, zero)

0-0-8-4

(zero, zero, eight, four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million