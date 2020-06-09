Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 09.

Tuesday, Jun. 09 11:00 AM Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles participates in the distribution of the 100,000th summer meal kit

Location: Cane, 38 College Dr, Whitesburg, KY

Weblinks: http://www.kyagr.com/, https://twitter.com/kentuckyag

Contacts: Sean Southard, Kentucky Dept of Agriculture, sean.southard@ky.gov, 1 502 782 9253

Tuesday, Jun. 09 12:00 PM Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton holds news conference to discuss the upcoming election

Location: Lexington Westside Facility, 1302 Versailles Rd, Lexington, KY

Weblinks: http://www.lexingtonky.gov/, https://twitter.com/lexingtonkygov

Contacts: Susan Straub, Lexington mayor communications, sstraub@lexingtonky.gov, 1 859 258 3111

Tuesday, Jun. 09 12:30 PM Kentucky Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee Meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://education.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Toni Konz Tatman, Kentucky Department of Education, toni.tatman@education.ky.gov, 1 502 564 2000 x 4602

Tuesday, Jun. 09 4:00 PM Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on coronavirus and events in Louisville - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on the state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and events in Louisville

Location: State Capitol Building, 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

To further limit the possible spread of COVID-19 and bolster social distancing efforts during news conferences, measures will be taken to allow as many reporters as safely possible. To ensure CDC guidelines are met, please RSVP to Crystal.Staley@ky.gov and Sebastian.Kitchen@ky.gov by 1 p.m. today and noon the remainder of the week. Please limit to one reporter per outlet, and there is limited capacity due to the need for social distancing. Our goal is to accommodate as many reporters as possible.

Tuesday, Jun. 09 7:00 PM Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.kentucky.gov, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: John Mura, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, John.Mura@ky.gov, 1 502 782 7023

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM Brown-Forman Corp - B Share: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.brown-forman.com

Contacts: Leanne Cunningham, Brown-Forman Corp Shareholder Relations, Investor_Relations@b-f.com, 1 502 774 7287

Tuesday, Jun. 09 Brown-Forman Corp - B Share: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.brown-forman.com

Contacts: Leanne Cunningham, Brown-Forman Corp Shareholder Relations, Investor_Relations@b-f.com, 1 502 774 7287

Wednesday, Jun. 10 4:00 PM Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on coronavirus and events in Louisville - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on the state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and events in Louisville

Location: State Capitol Building, 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

Thursday, Jun. 11 4:00 PM Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on coronavirus and events in Louisville - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on the state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and events in Louisville

Location: State Capitol Building, 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

Thursday, Jun. 11 - Saturday, Jun. 13 IAIP Annual Convention

Location: Hyatt Regency Louisville, 311 S 4th St, Louisville, KY

Weblinks: http://www.naiw.org/, https://twitter.com/IAIPInsPros

Contacts: Betsey Bimline, IAIP Marketing Director, marketing@iaip-ins.org, 1 800 766 6249 x 4