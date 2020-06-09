Advertisement

High schools preparing facilities for end of KHSAA dead period

The KHSAA dead period ends on June 15.
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even though they may not be in pads on time, teams can start working out on June 15. The send of dead period puts an onus on coaches and custodial staff alike to get facilities clean.

“Moving forward it’s gonna be a lot more time for the coaching staff to be here, to get the kids in and out and be safe,” Shelby Valley Head Coach Anthony Hampton said.

“We have set a schedule that they’re there every day,” Pineville Head Coach Randy Frazier added. “They’re gonna clean it every night.”

Some procedures will stay the same for coaches.

“All of our equipment is clean. All coaches should have sent their helmets off for reconditioning and sanitizing. Our shoulder pads have been sanitized," Frazier said.

But COVID-19 will take cleanliness to a whole new level.

“As far as the training and lifting, we’ll have to go 10 and under at a time with groups and get those kids in and get them out," Hampton added. "We’re gonna have to allot a time in between to let them be gone before the next group comes in.”

In addition to keeping facilities clean themselves, coaches will have to get some help from their athletes, which may not always be easy.

“High school kids, especially high school boys - not always the most cautious when it comes to certain things," Hampton said with a laugh.

The KHSAA dead period will end on June 15 after three months of dead period due to COVID-19.

Right now, the KHSAA has a timeline through segment three, which ends on July 12.

No plan has come out yet for segment four from July 13-31, but the KHSAA has said they will follow the lead of Governor Andy Beshear.

