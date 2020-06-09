Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces 245 new cases, five new deaths

Coronavirus Update in Kentucky
Coronavirus Update in Kentucky(WSAZ)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

Governor Beshear announced 245 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 11,708. The governor also announced five new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 477.

Additionally, 525 people are currently hospitalized with 75 Kentuckians in intensive care.

3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also addressed the latest on the investigation into the deadly shooting of David McAtee where members of the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Kentucky National Guard were involved.

If you want to watch the full update or if you missed any of it, you can do so here.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

