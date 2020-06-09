Governor Beshear announces 245 new cases, five new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

Governor Beshear announced 245 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 11,708. The governor also announced five new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 477.

Additionally, 525 people are currently hospitalized with 75 Kentuckians in intensive care.

3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also addressed the latest on the investigation into the deadly shooting of David McAtee where members of the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Kentucky National Guard were involved.

