Floyd County closing spring with community cleanup

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

As spring comes to a close, the Floyd County Fiscal Court is squeezing in its annual spring clean-up.

The Floyd County Transfer Station is now open as a free community trash drop-off while officials encourage people in the county to clean up their areas.

“We want everybody in Floyd County to bring their stuff here that they have in their yard, around the yard, if it’s in their ditch lines - pick up their community! We want them to bring it all here," said Solid Waste Director Joe Reynolds.

Reynolds said he has already seen people taking advantage of the free drop-off and planning clean-ups in their smaller communities.

“People are getting involved with the community. and it’s really exciting," said Reynolds. “I’m hoping that makes everybody want to join in and help clean Floyd County.”

According to Reynolds, several people have shared photos to show what they are doing to help out. He said that teamwork is the only way to keep the county clean.

Waste Connections, located in the Martin community, will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

