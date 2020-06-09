Advertisement

“Everything is different” Kentucky’s Josh Paschal talks about the teams return to workouts

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football returned to workout facilities Monday in limited capacities.

Redshirt Junior Josh Paschal talked to the media Tuesday about the “new normal.”

The team will resume workouts in two waves, with the second set of players expected in the upcoming weeks. Only a limited amount of players can participate in the workouts following social distancing guidelines and other precautions.

“They got everything locked down,” said Paschal. “They made sure that everyone was healthy before they came in and we had testing.”

Players also must wear masks during the workouts.

“You have to wear it the whole time and it is very annoying,” laughed Paschal.

Kentucky players returned to facilities on June 8th in a limited capacity.
Kentucky players returned to facilities on June 8th in a limited capacity.(UK Athletics)

Josh Paschal has had a scary medical history. The Redshirt Junior missed most of his Sophomore year after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

“My podiatrist said I don’t have to take any necessary precautions. As far as the research goes, I’m good,” said Paschal.

Paschal knows the feeling of life without football. Now his teammates are getting a taste of that feeling. Paschal says it has motivated the team more as they prepare for the 2020 season.

“Everybody is just appreciating being back we are appreciating warm-ups, being dead from workouts.”

There isn’t an official word on when the season will begin.

