Cumberland Gap National Park opens visitor center

Since March, the Cumberland Gap Historical Park’s Visitor Center has been closed due to COVID-19 based restrictions. Tuesday, the center re-opened to the public.

There are only 10 people allowed inside at a time currently. They have created an outside information desk, to keep people from going inside to pick up a map. They hope the outside information desk minimizes foot traffic inside.

Even though the lobby is open, the museum and auditorium are still closed and no park films are being shown. The gift shop at the park is also still closed to the public.

“I’ve been responding to hundreds of phone calls so now to see people in person yes I am very very excited and I think if you were to go through the park you would see how happy the entire park staff is," said Carol Borneman, the Supervisory Park Ranger.

Trails at the park opened last month as COVID-related restrictions were eased.

The visitor center is open every day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

