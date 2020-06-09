Braidy Industries settles suit, company founder leaves board of directors

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Braidy Industries announced Tuesday it has reached a settlement in litigation between the company and its founder Craig Bouchard.

As part of the settlement, Braidy officials say Bouchard has stepped down from the Board of Directors and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity.

Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Braidy says the settlement will allow the Board of Directors and Ashland leadership team to ‘accelerate plans to build the world’s most technologically advanced aluminum rolling mill at a time when global capacity is significantly constrained.’

The new mill in Eastern Kentucky is projected to generate more than 1,000 constructions jobs, 550 full-time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the region, officials say.

