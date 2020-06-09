Bowling Green man dead after shooting and wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police were called to the Crown Apartments for a “shots fired” call outside the 500 building Monday night.

At the scene of what was being called a vehicle entrapment here at the intersection of Chestnut and 7th. Police tell me this appears to be in connection to another scene happening at the Crown Apartments. pic.twitter.com/LaL479DLxr — Madison Martin (@madisonmnews) June 9, 2020

When they arrived, the shooting victim, identified as 19-year-old Timothy Adrien Taylor, had already been put in a car to go to the hospital.

But that car was involved in a wreck with entrapment at 7th and Chestnut.

Police, firefighters, and Med Center EMS all worked the accident.

At least two people were seen being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.

