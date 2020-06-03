Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
Overturned semi slows down traffic along I-75

Updated: Dec. 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM EST
By Connor James, Madison Pergrem
The driver of the truck does not have any injuries.

Update: 73-year-old who needs daily medication found safe after Golden Alert issued

Updated: Oct. 14, 2019 at 10:43 PM EDT
By WYMT News Staff
Kentucky State Police canceled the Golden Alert for 73-year-old Ella Josphine James early Tuesday morning.

Brandon Robinson leaves WYMT, sets out on another adventure

Updated: Aug. 23, 2019 at 7:50 AM EDT
By WYMT News Team
Robinson is heading to Harlan County to assume the role of Deputy Judge Executive.

Judge rejects plea deal for ex-officer who abused minors

Updated: May. 23, 2019 at 4:53 PM EDT
By WYMT News Staff
U.S. District Court Judge David Hale said Thursday that the proposed 15-year sentence for ex-Louisville police Officer Kenneth Betts was too lenient.

Update: Democrat lawmakers to meet with Gov. Bevin about pension relief plan

Updated: May. 1, 2019 at 1:30 PM EDT
By The Associated Press
Gov. Matt Bevin has not said when he will call lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider his replacement for a measure he vetoed recently.

April Fool's joke? No, Ale-8 unveils new flavor

Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 at 6:41 PM EDT
By WYMT News Staff
This marks the company's second new flavor in its 93-year history.

Education commissioner: 2,000 teachers took advantage of sick day loophole

Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 at 6:49 PM EDT
By WYMT News Staff
Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis wants local school districts to close a loophole he said allowed teachers to close schools while they protested.