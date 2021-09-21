Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high

Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,391 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday.
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...

An attorney weighs in on landlords’ authority to require tenants be vaccinated for COVID-19

KSP begins death investigation in Pike County

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand

“We’re very mindful of them” : More than 10 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Kentucky River Regional Jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Vivica Grayson
Jail Officials are currently monitoring the situation closely and working to mitigate risk.

A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson

Updated: 20 hours ago
By WYMT News Staff
Doctors at Whitesburg ARH were also able to remove the staples from his head following surgery on a brain tumor earlier this month.

Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
By WYMT News Staff
With the members of the Kentucky General Assembly recently striking down a statewide school mask mandate and sending it back to the local districts to decide, we at WYMT wanted to know how each district has decided so far.

Showers and storms remain possible as cold front draws closer

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Evan Hatter
Many spots saw showers Monday, though the rainfall didn’t add up to much. That was just the first round of several that will finally usher in our fall front.

Letcher County Central High School has new spanish teacher from Spain through teacher exchange program

Updated: 5 minutes ago
By Jayde Saylor
Spanish native begins teaching career in United States through teacher exchange program.

‘I ... worry about him coming home and infecting me’ -- JCPS parents give opinions on mandatory vaccinations for students

Updated: 41 minutes ago
By David Mattingly
As a COVID vaccine nears emergency approval for children as young as age 5, could mandatory vaccinations and testing be far behind at JCPS?
Pinpoint Doppler
A portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort, between the state Capitol and Annex buildings, is set...
WATCH | Portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort set to be closed to enhance security

Four FCPS schools were evacuated Tuesday afternoon:
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying -...
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying - 11:00 p.m.

Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19 - 11:00 p.m.
State health leaders urge Kentuckians to get a flu shot

Updated: 29 minutes ago
By Victor Puente
Doctors said efforts to get vaccinated last year led to a mild flu season. But with hospitals already at capacity, a bad flu season could overwhelm hospitals.

Governor Andy Beshear congratulates KSP on new commercial weigh station

Updated: 29 minutes ago
By Ethan Sirles
The scale house originally opened in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Supply running low, monoclonal antibodies in high demand

Updated: 42 minutes ago
By Zak Hawke
Supplies are running low for monoclonal antibodies in Eastern Kentucky.

Williamsburg’s River Fog Festival canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
By WYMT News Staff
A Whitley County festival set for next month has been canceled.

Portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort set to be closed to enhance security

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Jones
A portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort, between the state Capitol and Annex buildings, is set to be shut down to enhance security around the Capitol Annex.

Poll: Progress made in decreasing vaccine hesitancy in Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
By Maira Ansari
The poll says four out of five Kentuckians “agree strongly” or “somewhat agree” that being vaccinated is important for the health of others in the community.

Kentucky State Police investigating death of Harlan County woman

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
By Ethan Sirles
Kayla Massingale was originally found unresponsive in the Coldiron Community on August 27.

Ambulances in Kentucky overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Phil Pendleton
The Director of the Pulaski County service says some ambulances have to sit in the parking lots waiting for a bed to become available.

‘We need to get out there and share our stories’ : Daughter opens up about losing dad to COVID

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Chad Hedrick
After losing her father to COVID-19, Sara Lemp is sharing her story in hopes it will change some perspectives on the virus.

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Savannah Jaye Wright

Updated: 19 hours ago
By WYMT News Staff
Savannah is a senior at Jenkins High School and holds a 4.2 GPA.

Police: Man arrested for assaulting officer, resisting arrest

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Jordan Whitaker
Officers say the incident happened on south 10th Street after officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at a nearby gas station.

Tennesseans invited to “Rate the Plates” and choose new license plate design

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
By Savannah Smith
Tennesseans invited to “Rate the Plates” and choose new license plate design

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to honor childbirth center nurses at Parkwest Medical Center

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
By Paige Hill
The library program continues to reach newborns, thanks to labor and delivery nurses across the community, especially the unit at Parkwest Medical Center, according to a spokesperson.

Gov. Jim Justice stands firm on not mandating vaccines

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Kimberly Keagy
In a WSAZ exclusive interview, we asked the governor why it’s not the right decision. Politics aside, Justice said a mandate is not out of the picture.

Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT
By Zak Hawke and WYMT News Staff
While new daily cases decreased over the weekend, according to Governor Beshear, the numbers still present a problem.

Somerset community prays for frontline workers; praise heard throughout the hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Grason Passmore
Dozens in the Somerset community joined in prayer at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center Monday evening.

Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
By WYMT News Staff
“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm we have lost a dear friend and colleague this afternoon due to a covid related illness,” Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson told the Herald-Leader in a statement.

WKYT Investigates: Nursing burnout

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT
By Kristen Kennedy
Recent COVID-19 surges are exposing shortages in our hospitals. ICU nurses are often working longer shifts, and aren't always addressing the emotional toll of the the virus.

Children might be able to get vaccinated soon

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
By Phil Pendleton
Kids between the ages of five and 11 currently cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine, but when they are able, health professionals think it will be a good idea for them to get the shot.

Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
By Ethan Sirles
Darrick E. Young, 31, and Arnold Young, 62, were last seen on September 18.

Issues & Answers: Looking back on Dukes of Hazzard cast visit to Hazard, Kentucky for the Black Gold Festival 40 years later

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
By Jayde Saylor
The Dukes of Hazzard cast visited Black Gold Festival in 1981.

Groups ‘tug’ across state lines to clean tires from the Tug Fork River

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Buddy Forbes
The group has completed several “Tire Tug of War” events over the last two years, bringing volunteers and state organizations to the Tug Fork River to take on an enemy that is often hidden beneath the swift waters.