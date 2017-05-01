Family welcomes unexpected guest after tree falls on home

After a tree fell on a home in Laurel County, the family living inside welcomed a creature who also lost its roof.

Monday's high winds caused a tree to fall on Ceph Westfelt's porch, just inches away from his home.

"I thought it crashed into (the kid's) rooms - and two of them's home, so you never know what's going to happen or where it's at," said Westfelt.

His fiance, Misty Hunter, was in the home during the storm.

"Honestly, the wind was blowing so hard I thought we'd been hit by a tornado. It shook the whole house when it fell," Hunter told WYMT.

After the tree fell, Westfelt found a creature living inside.

"There was a 'coon! Looking at me, it was peaking up like, 'what just happened?' Because he lost the roof to his house too," said Westfelt.

The raccoon left behind a baby, the family named "Timber."

The family hopes to nurse Timber back to health and later take him where he can rehabilitate to living in nature.